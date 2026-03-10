e-Demokracija
Bombardiran tudi spletni cenzor teheranskega režima

FokusTujina
Napad na Iran (Foto: EPA)

Piše: C. R.

Združene sile ZDA in Izraela so močno oslabile iranske raketne in brezpilotne zmogljivosti, kar je omejilo iransko sposobnost izvajanja povračilnih napadov v regiji.

 

Združene sile so oslabile iranski aparat notranje varnosti v Teheranu in delih zahodnega Irana. Od 28. februarja so napadle na desetine institucij notranje varnosti v osrednjem in zahodnem Iranu.

 

Združene sile so napadle podjetje v Teheranu, ki je vpleteno v režimsko cenzuro in filtriranje interneta. Gre za podjetje Sahab Pardaz, ki so ga Združene države oktobra 2022 sankcionirale zaradi zagotavljanja »orodij za cenzuro, nadzor in vohunjenje« iranskemu režimu.

 

Izraelske obrambne sile so potrdile, da Hezbolah uporablja izstrelke dolgega dosega za napad na Izrael. Visoki izraelski uradniki so dejali, da pričakujejo, da bo Hezbolah v prihodnjih dneh povečal obseg svojih raketnih in brezpilotnih napadov na Izrael kot del prizadevanj, da bi »odvrnil izraelsko pozornost« od Irana.

Vir: https://understandingwar.org/research/middle-east/iran-update-evening-special-report-march-9-2026/

