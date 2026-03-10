Bombardiran tudi spletni cenzor teheranskega režima

Piše: C. R.

Združene sile ZDA in Izraela so močno oslabile iranske raketne in brezpilotne zmogljivosti, kar je omejilo iransko sposobnost izvajanja povračilnih napadov v regiji.

NEW | Evening Update 🧵(1/3): The US-Israeli combined force has severely degraded Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, which has limited Iran’s ability to launch retaliatory attacks in the region. https://t.co/YLqS6vjbBm pic.twitter.com/ch7ffRSH3n — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) March 10, 2026

Združene sile so oslabile iranski aparat notranje varnosti v Teheranu in delih zahodnega Irana. Od 28. februarja so napadle na desetine institucij notranje varnosti v osrednjem in zahodnem Iranu.

2/ The combined force has degraded Iran’s internal security apparatus in Tehran and parts of western Iran. The combined force has struck dozens of internal security institutions across central and western Iran since February 28. The combined force targeted a company in Tehran… pic.twitter.com/4B3NyMWgNp — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) March 10, 2026

NEW 🧵(1/3): The combined force has struck several key Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces sites in Esfahan Province. The IDF struck the Seyyed ol Shohada Operational Base, which oversees IRGC Ground Forces units in three provinces. The combined force struck… pic.twitter.com/WzwXzBhVzg — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) March 9, 2026

Združene sile so napadle podjetje v Teheranu, ki je vpleteno v režimsko cenzuro in filtriranje interneta. Gre za podjetje Sahab Pardaz, ki so ga Združene države oktobra 2022 sankcionirale zaradi zagotavljanja »orodij za cenzuro, nadzor in vohunjenje« iranskemu režimu.

3/ The IDF confirmed that Hezbollah is using long-range projectiles to attack Israel. Israeli officials said that they expect Hezbollah to increase the volume of its attacks in “the coming days” in an effort to “draw Israeli attention away” from Iran. https://t.co/ofMnn5bEll pic.twitter.com/rQmBN0BdM2 — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) March 10, 2026

Izraelske obrambne sile so potrdile, da Hezbolah uporablja izstrelke dolgega dosega za napad na Izrael. Visoki izraelski uradniki so dejali, da pričakujejo, da bo Hezbolah v prihodnjih dneh povečal obseg svojih raketnih in brezpilotnih napadov na Izrael kot del prizadevanj, da bi »odvrnil izraelsko pozornost« od Irana.

Vir: https://understandingwar.org/research/middle-east/iran-update-evening-special-report-march-9-2026/